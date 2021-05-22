Covid cases, deaths surge in Odisha again

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: There is no let-up in Covid surge even as the total lockdown in Odisha has passed more than two weeks. The State on Friday logged the highest single-day spike of 12,523 cases and 27 deaths pushing the test positivity rate (TPR) beyond 20 percent again.

Of the fresh infections, 7,012 were in quarantine and the remaining 5,511 were local contacts. While six districts recorded more than 500 cases, Khurda and Cuttack continued to be the worst hit with 1,842 and 1,084 cases respectively. The situation in Angul that registered 930 cases is grim as the infection is spreading rapidly in the industrial town with a sizeable migrant population.

As many as 715 cases were reported from Sundargarh, 568 from Puri and 546 from Mayurbhanj. Barring Sundargarh, Nuapada and Sambalpur, some other western Odisha districts where the number of cases had slightly declined also witnessed a spike. While Kalahandi reported 491 cases, Nabarangpur 383 and Jharsuguda 373, Koraput registered 233 cases.

Only two districts Gajapati (53) and Malkangiri (73) reported less than 100 new cases. The TPR shot up to 20.3 pc from 19 pc a day before even as the State tested the highest 61,665 samples, including 19,080 through RT-PCR. As many as 15 of the 30 districts have more TPR than the State average during the week starting May 14. The infection rate is highest 37.9 pc in Boudh, 37.6 pc in Bhadrak, 35.4 pc in Angul, 32.3 pc in Khurda, 32 pc in Balasore, 27 pc in Dhenkanal, 24.8 pc in Cuttack, 23.7 pc in Bargarh, 23.6 pc in Jajpur and 23.3 pc in Puri.

With this, the Covid-19 tally soared to 6,68,422, of which 5,67,382 have recovered so far. The active cases stood at 98,557. The State also reported the highest single day spike in fatalities with the disease claiming 25 lives in the last 24 hours. Earlier, the highest 25 deaths were reported in a day on May 19. Khurda and Koraput reported four deaths each, followed by three deaths each in Nuapada, Rayagada and Sundargarh taking the cumulative death toll to 2,430. People who fell victim to Covid-19 were aged, 17, 25, 28, 30, 31, 32, 33, 39, 40, 41, 45 and 50 spreading panic in their localities.

Health authorities said the cases are on the rise due to accelerated testing. Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said it may increase slightly for next few days before declining steadily. “The positive cases have gone up in proportion to the increase in the number of tests. We are focusing more on rural areas. The numbers in western Odisha are now stable,” he said. Meanwhile, the State government has created a facility in the Covid dashboard for people who have undergone tests, to know about the result. They can check the test report by clicking the ‘Know your Covid test status’ tab and submitting registered mobile number or reference ID.