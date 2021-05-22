STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

More cyclone shelters to ensure safe distance in Odisha

17 NDRF, 100 fire service and 20 ODRAF teams to be deployed in vulnerable places of coastal districts

Published: 22nd May 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

cyclone

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Friday asked the collectors of coastal districts to be prepared with more cyclone shelters to maintain safe distance between affected people who will be shifted to these facilities as the system in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on May 24.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena who reviewed the preparedness at a high level meeting said that the collectors have been asked to ensure that nobody stays back in asbestos, thatched or any temporary house during the cyclone. He said that more cyclone shelters will be required in view of the Covid guideline on social distancing. He said that evacuation strategy will be worked out by involving the panchayat functionaries.

The SRC said ODRAF, NDRF and Fire Service personnel have been sent to vulnerable areas of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack and Gajapati districts and kept in readiness to carry out rescue operation. The five NDRF teams sent to Gujarat for rescue operation in the cyclone-hit areas will be returning to the State and deployed in the vulnerable pockets, he said. 

Stating that the government is fully prepared to launch rescue operations if the need arises, Jena said that 17 NDRF, around 100 fire services and 20 ODRAF teams will be deployed in vulnerable places. The SRC said local fishermen have been told not to venture into the deep sea and those in the deep sea have been asked to return to the coast by Saturday. Besides, some fishing trawlers have been brought to the coast by the Coast Guard personnel.

He said that as it is a ban period, no fishing trawler is there in the deep sea. However, within ten miles, 39 fishermen have been identified and steps are being taken to bring them by Saturday evening. In view of the possible damage in the urban areas, Jena said high-mast lights in all urban localities will be brought down within the next 24 hours.

“Besides, the advertising agencies have been told to remove hoardings and display boards by May 24 failing which, they will be forcibly removed by the civic body authorities,” he added. Chief secretary SK Mohapatra also reviewed the situation at a high level meeting. The SRC informed that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will also review the preparedness for the cyclone soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha cyclone shelters Odisha cyclone
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp