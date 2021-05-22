STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha cabinet amends global tender to attract bidders 

The State Cabinet on Friday approved the terms and conditions of the global tender floated by the government to procure vaccines.

Published: 22nd May 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Cabinet on Friday approved the terms and conditions of the global tender floated by the government to procure vaccines. The Cabinet chaired by  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik incorporated several amendments in the bid document, terms and conditions of the tender as suggested by the designated committee of Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd (OSMCL) to make participation of bidders more flexible.

The storage condition has been revised up to -20 degree Celsius subject to condition that the vaccines will remain stable and maintain its potency at 2 degree Celsius to 8 degree Celsius for at least 12 hours, Chief Secretary Suresh Kumar Mahapatra said.

He said since each vaccine is proprietary item in nature and not comparable to any other vaccine, it has been decided that the price mechanism will be made by comparison of basic quoted prices of each bidder excluding GST. All bidders will be treated independently, he added.

Previously, it was decided that 50 per cent of the total tender quantity will be allocated to L1 bidder and balance to split among L2, L3, L4 and so on at negotiated rates. To make the participation in the bid flexible, a bidder is allowed to apply for any quantity of vaccines.

Besides, performance security of three per cent, which was to be paid by the bidders, has been completely waived off, he added. Relaxation of EMD, bid security and liquidated damage have been provided to attract the bidders. Government had floated the global tender on May 14 and held the pre-bidding meeting on May 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha cabinet Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp