Odisha cabinet amends global tender to attract bidders 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Cabinet on Friday approved the terms and conditions of the global tender floated by the government to procure vaccines. The Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik incorporated several amendments in the bid document, terms and conditions of the tender as suggested by the designated committee of Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd (OSMCL) to make participation of bidders more flexible.

The storage condition has been revised up to -20 degree Celsius subject to condition that the vaccines will remain stable and maintain its potency at 2 degree Celsius to 8 degree Celsius for at least 12 hours, Chief Secretary Suresh Kumar Mahapatra said.

He said since each vaccine is proprietary item in nature and not comparable to any other vaccine, it has been decided that the price mechanism will be made by comparison of basic quoted prices of each bidder excluding GST. All bidders will be treated independently, he added.

Previously, it was decided that 50 per cent of the total tender quantity will be allocated to L1 bidder and balance to split among L2, L3, L4 and so on at negotiated rates. To make the participation in the bid flexible, a bidder is allowed to apply for any quantity of vaccines.

Besides, performance security of three per cent, which was to be paid by the bidders, has been completely waived off, he added. Relaxation of EMD, bid security and liquidated damage have been provided to attract the bidders. Government had floated the global tender on May 14 and held the pre-bidding meeting on May 19.