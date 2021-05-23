All measures in place to tackle Cyclone Yaas, assures Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has strengthened its arrangements to evacuate people from vulnerable locations and deal with urban flooding in wake of the impending cyclone.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh who chaired a meeting on Saturday asked officials to commission pump sets in 27 vulnerable points prone to flooding and water-logging. The meeting was attended by representatives of WATCO, fire service, Commissionerate Police and TPCODL.

Singh asked the line departments to make foolproof arrangements to deal with any eventuality. All officials will be available round the clock for the relief work post-cyclone. While the control room functioning for BMC office for heatwave will remain operational during the period, a control room having landline number 0679-2431253 and toll free number -18003450061 - have been activated to receive grievances.

Officials said that zonal deputy commissioners (ZDCs) have been asked to identify suitable temporary shelters in their respective zones for safe evacuation and shifting of the people with adherence of Covid protocols. The Commissioner directed ZDCs to submit their list of temporary shelters with evacuation plans within 24 hours.

Further, it was decided that BEOs, DEOs and college authorities will hand over the school and college buildings to the ZDCs if required for creation of temporary shelters. “City Engineer shall be responsible for restoration of the road communication, clearance of the roads due to felling of trees, walls, transformers, temporary structure, hoardings etc in the event of the cyclone,” officials said.

Similarly, fire officials assured BMC to provide 33 power saws, eight ASKA lights and 20 pump sets for restoration work. The TPCODL has been asked to ensure immediate restoration of electricity supply.