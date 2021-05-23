Bhubaneswar Covid count rises as other cities see drastic fall

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Ever since the new Covid-19 cases crossed the 1,000-mark in Bhubaneswar for the first time during the second wave on April 27, there has been no let up even in the face of the prolonged lockdown. The city has recorded more than 1,000 cases for 18 days in last 25 days with the highest 1,354 cases on May 15. The test positivity rate (TPR) has shot up to 34 per cent (pc) from 20 pc a week ago.

While the infection is declining relatively in the worst-hit western Odisha towns and other Indian cities with a population of five lakh to 10 lakh, the caseload is refusing to come down and bodies are lining up at crematoriums in Bhubaneswar. The number of bodies cremated at Satya Nagar rose from an average 50 a day to 87 a couple of days back.

A comparison of the number of cases in other cities with Bhubaneswar indicated that the Temple City is perhaps the worst-hit in the country at present. The daily case count has come down from a range of 5,800 to 850 in Ahmedabad and 2,800 to 270 in Surat and from 1,800 to 900 and 700 in Indore and Bhopal respectively.

In the neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, the infection count has drastically come down from 3,000 to 350 in Raipur and 1,700 to 250 in Ranchi. In Andhra Pradesh’s Vizag, the cases are hovering around 1,800 to 1,900, though down from over 2,500 a fortnight ago. What has pressed the panic button is that the infection is spreading rapidly in Bhubaneswar, notwithstanding that the entire State is under lockdown since May 5. The State Capital is testing 3,000 to 4,000 samples a day.

Internal medicine specialist Dr Niroj Mishra said the relaxations during the lockdown without strict enforcement is actually helping the infection to spread. “Since there is no pasting of stickers in front of Covid patients’ houses leaving little scope for the neighbour to know unlike previous year, many Covid patients are breaching isolation protocol and coming out for essentials without proper safety measures. Besides, there are no strict containment measures in the slums,” he observed.

Last year, Bhubaneswar had not detected very high numbers and there were a number of containment areas to control the spike in cases. The mini or containment areas are not visible this time let alone the poor surveillance in slums. Nearly 50 pc of the 436 slum settlements in the city have been affected though the civic administration is yet to divulge the exact number of cases from the slums. Bhubaneswar is not as populous as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata or even Chennai, neither is it densely packed.

Though it does not get many foreign travellers like other cities, domestic travellers frequent and it gets on an average 1000 to 1,500 returnees from various states. There is no proper surveillance of active cases by the rapid response teams. Even as the city has over 2,000 Covid Sachetaks, their roles and responsibilities are unknown. “The administration cannot alone be blamed only for the rise in cases. People here are more reckless in following physical distancing or wearing masks. Since there is lockdown relaxation, many are seen roaming around,” pointed out former information commissioner Jagadanand.

Incidentally, a serosurvey carried out last year had shown that in some areas of the city, the level of infection in the population had reached nearly 49 pc and it was the reason why decline in numbers during November to March was considered very sustainable. The current rise in cases has belied those expectations with cases getting piled up from other areas too. The city has 12,756 active cases, of which 80 pc are in home isolation. Of the total 67,956 cases, 54,869 have recovered and 310 succumbed so far.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh said the cases are on the rise because of an increase in testing and identification of pockets of infection. “We will continue to conduct more tests to identify as many cases and isolate them. Testing in housing societies has begun. The three Ts - test, track and treat - are our guiding principles. Steps are being taken to enforce the lockdown besides ramping up vaccination,” he added.

Declining trend in other cities

5,800 to 850 in Ahmedabad

2,800 to 270 in Surat

1,800 to 900 in Indore

1,800 to 700 in Bhopal

3,000 to 350 in Raipur

1,700 to 250 in Ranchi