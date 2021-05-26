STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man dies after Covid hospitals in Bhubaneswar refuse treatment

Rabindra Malick, a 65-year-old resident of Khandagiri, was rushed to a BMC managed Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) after he complained of respiratory problems on Monday evening.

COVID death

Representational photo (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Amid tall claims of the State government and BMC of having sufficient number of beds in the Capital city, an elderly patient succumbed after he was allegedly denied admission by two Covid hospitals under the plea of full-occupancy.

Rabindra Malick, a 65-year-old resident of Khandagiri, was rushed to a BMC managed Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) after he complained of respiratory problems on Monday evening. While his family members were unaware of his Covid status, they suspected him of being infected as he had symptoms. “We thought that the hospital authorities would conduct a Covid test and admit him.

However, when we reached at 9.30 pm, the emergency ward staff of the hospital asked us to take him to another hospital as they had no beds”, said Tapan Malick, brother-in-law of the patient. Even as his oxygen saturation was sharply falling, neither the hospital authorities nor the persons handling the 1929 BMC helpline extended any help in stabilising the patient or admitting him to the facility. Harassed, they took him to another private hospital which also refused him treatment.

With the patient’s condition worsening and time running out, his family members took him to the Capital Hospital in an 108 ambulance having oxygen support. He, however, succumbed soon after reaching the facility. Later, the Capital hospital authorities informed the family that Rabindra was Covid positive.
Tapan alleged that despite repeated requests to the hospitals, none of them were ready to offer him treatment on the ground that there were no beds available.

This despite the fact that both Central and State governments have mandated that no hospital can refuse admission to a critical patient. The incident comes 10 days after a newly-married woman Swarnalata Pal died in an ambulance after being refused admission in the absence of a Covid test report by hospitals in Bhubaneswar. Although Health Director Bijay Mohapatra had ordered an investigation into the matter, the inquiry report is yet to be made public.

While hospitals in the city continue to refuse treatment to the patients in violation of the guidelines, questions are also being raised about the functioning of the BMC helpline.  A senior BMC official admitted that there is no dearth of Covid beds in the city as more than 80 per cent patients are in home isolation. He, however, refused to comment on the civic body’s failure to address such mismanagement in admission of infected patients to dedicated hospitals.

