STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

As Yaas roared, Odisha saw birth of 350 children

Mayurbhanj also saw 66 deliveries amid the fury of the storm and CDMO Rupavanoo Mishra said that cyclone had very less impact on the healthcare facilities in the district.

Published: 27th May 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

A woman with her newborn at Basudevpur health centre in Bhadrak district | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Even as the cyclonic storm Yaas unleashed a trail of destruction in Odisha on Wednesday, the last 24 hours saw birth of 350 children in the districts that were worst-affected and those which saw rainfall under the impact of the natural calamity.

According to the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), the State government had identified and shifted 6,500 pregnant women with an expected date of delivery (EDD) before June 1 to hospitals and other health facilities for institutional delivery in the cyclone-affected areas in the last two days. The districts that were under government focus are Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal. 

The highest 165 births in last 24 hours were seen at Balasore where Yaas wreaked havoc both before and after the landfall. Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dulalsen Jagatdeo informed that 79 male and 86 female children were born in this period and in the last two days, 384 expectant mothers were shifted to various hospitals, CHCs and PHCs.

Similarly Bhadrak, which witnessed wind speed of 130 kmph to 140 kmph on Wednesday, saw 60 deliveries with 37 male and 22 female children, all normal deliveries except one, informed ADMO Shibasish Moharana, adding that the maximum 23 deliveries were in the Basudevpur block which is close to the Dhamra Port. Here, 209 pregnant women were shifted to CHCs and HWCs. 

Mayurbhanj also saw 66 deliveries amid the fury of the storm and CDMO Rupavanoo Mishra said that cyclone had very less impact on the healthcare facilities in the district. “We had shifted 324 such women to various health facilities with strict adherence to Covid norms and none of the deliveries saw any complications”, he said.

While 40 women delivered babies in Kendrapara in this period, the number was 13 in Jagatsingpur. Similarly, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal that saw rainfall under the impact of the cyclonic storm saw three deliveries each.  At hospitals where power supply was hit as uprooted trees fell on overhead power lines, the local administrations ensured the facilities were equipped with generator sets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyclonic storm Yaas Odisha child birth newborns
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp