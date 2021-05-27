North Odisha districts plunge into darkness

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Large parts of north Odisha are under darkness as cyclone Yaas caused extensive damage to power infrastructure. Assessment of the extent of damage to power sector is not possible because of the incessant rains and road blockades by uprooted trees.

Many parts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and parts of Kendrapara, Jajpur and Keonjhar are reportedly going without power. Though there is no shortage of materials and manpower, restoration works are not possible in areas submerged under rain water and where rain is continuously pounding, sources said.

“Electricity supply will be restored in Balasore and Bhadrak by Thursday morning,” said Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena. Parts of Angul, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri districts were affected and power supply to more than 80 per cent of the affected areas were restored.

The TPCODL teams are trying their best to restore normalcy, said a senior officer of the company. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed the telecom service providers to provide Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) facility to these districts to enable customers to latch on to whichever telecom network is available in their area without any extra cost.