Rly initiates restoration, trains to run from today

East Coast Railway (ECoR) has initiated restoration works to resume train services after cyclone Yaas crossed Odisha coast on Wednesday. 

Published: 27th May 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 09:10 AM

Railways

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  East Coast Railway (ECoR) has initiated restoration works to resume train services after cyclone Yaas crossed Odisha coast on Wednesday. ECoR sources said after preliminary assessment, the restoration work has already been started at some places. Patrolling to check submersion of tracks due to heavy rain will continue till the restoration process is completed.

Inspection and minor repairing works through tower wagons is being carried out in places where overhead electrification cables were affected by strong wind. Checking of signalling system and panel working is underway and passenger train services will be resumed soon, said a railway official. 

Detailed track and OHE inspection was conducted in affected sections of Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Ranital, Bhadrak-Dhamra Port, Cuttack-Paradip and Haridaspur-Paradip sections of ECoR’s Khurda division and no major damage to railway property has been reported. Meanwhile, the Railways have decided to resume a few special train services which were cancelled in view of cyclone.

