Scribe succumbs to Covid-19 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Covid-19 claimed life of another young journalist in Odisha on Wednesday. Prabudha Jagadeb, 45, breathed his last at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar while undergoing treatment for Covid. He is survived by his wife Tapaswini, a son and mother.

An alumnus of BJB College and Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, Prabudha had worked as a journalist with a number of media organisations including The New Indian Express, The Telegraph and Hindustan Times. Later, he worked with content developers and went on to become creative head and content manager in different organisations.

Son of noted poet and academician Prafulla Jagadeb, Prabudha was also associated with various literary and voluntary organisations in the city including Bakul Foundation. At least 31 journalists in the State have died due to Covid during the second wave this year.