Union Ministers urge Odisha BJP to assist in relief ops

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi on Wednesday urged BJP workers to assist administrations of cyclone affected districts in rescue and relief operations. As many areas are submerged and electricity supply disrupted after the cyclone battered north Odisha, the BJP should help the administration in supplying relief materials such as dry food, water bottles, candles, matchboxes and medicines to the affected people, they said.

Taking stock of situation in 10 districts of the State affected by the storm in a meeting with BJP functionaries through video-conferencing, the Ministers said the priority of the party workers should be to assist the elderly, pregnant women, children, destitute and differently-abled persons. “Assisting the administration in distribution of food, medicines, drinking water and other essential items among the affected people will be of great help and this should be done in a coordinated manner,” they said.

The Ministers further advised the State leaders of the party to mobilise workers for helping NDRF, ODRAF, fire service personnel and field staff of transmission and distribution utilities in clearing roads, restoring electricity, drinking water supply and telecommunication.

Presiding over the meeting, State BJP president Samir Mohanty said a five-member State coordination committee headed by former Minister Manmohan Samal is monitoring rescue and relief operations in the affected districts.

Each of the cyclone-hit district has a three-member committee to look after the relief operations. Mohanty said the district and State committees are working in close coordination with the administration. The party workers have been advised to adhere to Covid-19 protocols during the rescue and relief operations.