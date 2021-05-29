Odisha extends deadline of global tender for procuring Covid vaccine till June 4

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has extended the deadline of global tender for procurement of Covid-19 vaccines till June 4. The Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) has also extended the date for submission of online bid, technical bid opening and price bid.

The global tender was floated on May 14 for procurement of 3.8 crore vaccine doses to inoculate people of 18 to 44 years age group. The manufacturers of vaccines in India and producers or their authorised importer in the case of vaccines manufactured in foreign countries can take part in the process. The government expects Sputnik V and Sputnik Lite vaccines besides AstraZeneca (UK) to participate in the tender process.

“The global tender deadline has been extended by seven days in view of requests from many prospective vendors, cyclone Yaas and also for greater participation. It can only be known who has participated on the day of opening of the bids,” Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said.

Around 1.93 crore people aged 18-44 years will be vaccinated for free as announced and the State government has made a provision of Rs 2000 crore for the purpose. It has already procured over four lakh doses of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines as part of its own procurement.