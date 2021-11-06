Bhubaneswar’s air quality index plunges to 'poor' post on Diwali night

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar’s air quality index (AQI) on Diwali night plunged to ‘poor’ from the average ‘satisfactory’ level on normal days, said Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) officials on Friday. The dip is stated to have been inflicted by use of firecrackers for celebrating Diwali, despite the government allowing use of only green crackers.

As per OSPCB data, the AQI with prominent pollutant PM10 in the city was around 273 milligram per cubic metre (mg/m3) air during Diwali celebrations on Thursday as compared to 87 mg/m3 on the pre-monitoring day on October 29.

The Central Pollution Control Board has divided AQI into six categories in which a score between 0 and 50 is considered safe, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and above 400 as severe.

OSPCB officials said four stations in the city where the AQI was analysed showed PM10 level in the air on the day was 366 mg/m3 at Khandagiri, 269 mg/m3 at the Central Lab in Patia, 266 mg/m3 at Capital Police Station area and 192 mg/m3 at IRC village. Similarly, the average PM2.5 level of the city on Thursday was also 95 mg/m3 compared to 41 mg/m3 on October 29.