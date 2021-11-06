STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha among bottom two States in governance

The index ranking has been calculated as per the performance of the states based on three broad factors - equity, growth and sustainability, which comprise a total 43 indicators.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a ranking that may not go down well with Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government which has been in power for the last over two decades, Odisha has been ranked second among the large states with worst governance.

According to the latest Public Affairs Index, a measure of states’ governance prepared by Bengaluru-based think-tank Public Affairs Centre (PAC), Odisha has been placed at 17th position after Uttar Pradesh among 18 big states with an equity score of minus 1.462.

The index ranking has been calculated as per the performance of the states based on three broad factors - equity, growth and sustainability, which comprise a total 43 indicators. The equity score is based on five themes - effectiveness of government, control over corruption, voice and accountability, rule of law and regulatory quality.

While several states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have bettered their position, Odisha slipped two places as compared to last year despite a positively moderate performance in the growth and sustainability indicators. With a score of minus 1.155, it was ranked 15th in 2020.
The State is performing consistently among the bottom states over the years under the equity category since the PAC released the index data in 2016. It was ranked 16th in 2019, 17th in 2018, 16th in 2017 and 17th in 2016.

However, there is a silver lining as Odisha fared better in the scheme of things. The study analysed whether better performance of states in schemes reflects in better governance. Even as states like Odisha performed well in implementation of schemes in terms of coverage and access, there was no improvement in governance.  

The State topped in implementation of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), ranked second in Samagra Sikhya Abhiyan (SmSA), third in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), fifth in Mid-Day Meal (MDM) and eighth in National Health Mission (NHM).  

Among 60:40 division states divided in three clusters, of all themes that contributed to the index, coverage and access influence the overall index the most. The third cluster consisting of Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal has been characterised by moderate performance in the growth and below-average performance in the equity and sustainability indicators.

