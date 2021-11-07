Daily COVID infections come down in Bhubaneswar by 65 per cent as testing drops

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The single-day spike of Covid-19 cases in the State Capital has plunged drastically in the last two days following a drop in daily testing figure.

The number of confirmed infections in the city which was 159 two days back, fell by 65 per cent in the last 48 hours.

While 59 new cases were detected in the city in the last 24 hours ending Friday morning, just around 55 cases were reported in the same period till Saturday morning, according to BMC report.

However, Health department report suggested that the daily testing number in the city which used to be around 8,000 earlier remained around 5,800 between Thursday and Friday and 3,426 between Friday and Saturday.

BMC officials said only three cases of Covid infection in the 0 to 18 years age group have been reported in the city in the last 24 hours.

The city’s active case tally has also come down to 2,291 with 190 more recoveries.

More than 13.93 lakh persons have been administered single dose in the city, while 12.25 lakh of them have also taken the second jab.