KBN gang’s leader house raided

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nayapalli police raided Koi Bhai Nahi (KBN) gang leader Debi Prasad Jena’s house in Gandamunda area of the city on Wednesday. Debi, who had attacked two youths along with 12 of his associates near the busy CRPF Square on October 21 evening, has so far managed to evade arrest. However, the police did not find any weapon in his house.

A video of the gang members including Debi recently went viral on social media in which they can be seen brandishing sharp weapons and dancing on the middle of a road during late hours. “Debi is absconding and efforts are on to trace him,” said an officer of Nayapalli police station.

Though Debi was earlier arrested by the City police for his involvement in criminal activities, he has been actively leading the gang of hooligans called KBN. Police are raiding houses of the gang members as part of their investigation. This apart, police have registered a separate case into the viral video incident.