STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

KBN gang’s leader house raided

Though Debi was earlier arrested by the City police for his involvement in criminal activities, he has been actively leading the gang of hooligans called KBN.

Published: 11th November 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

income tax raid

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nayapalli police raided Koi Bhai Nahi (KBN) gang leader Debi Prasad Jena’s house in Gandamunda area of the city on Wednesday. Debi, who had attacked two youths along with 12 of his associates near the busy CRPF Square on October 21 evening, has so far managed to evade arrest. However, the police did not find any weapon in his house.

A video of the gang members including Debi recently went viral on social media in which they can be seen brandishing sharp weapons and dancing on the middle of a road during late hours. “Debi is absconding and efforts are on to trace him,” said an officer of Nayapalli police station. 

Though Debi was earlier arrested by the City police for his involvement in criminal activities, he has been actively leading the gang of hooligans called KBN. Police are raiding houses of the gang members as part of their investigation. This apart, police have registered a separate case into the viral video incident.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nayapalli police KBN gang Debi Prasad Jena
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp