Bhubaneswar's SUM Hospital first in East to install CBC analyser

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital here has taken a major leap in the field of hematology by becoming the first hospital in eastern region to install state-of-the-art most advanced fully automated CBC analyser with complete systemisation.

The Sysmex XN 3111a analyser, the latest equipment in the field, has the technology to help systemisation in blood counts which included running CBC, making slides and staining them using the reflex rule, viewing them under an automated digital microscope and classifying the abnormality.

Associate Professor of Pathology department and in-charge of Laboratory Hematology Dr Rajesh Kumar Bhola said the analyser was the fourth such installation in the country. “The major addition to systemisation of CBC in SUM Hospital is the digital pathology. When implemented, it speeds up and simplifies the microscopy slide review process while delivering more standardized results,” Dr Bhola said.

The analyser can do the stem cell count too which can help in bone marrow transplantation process and it would promote research related activities focusing on artificial intelligence and digital or virtual microscopy.

“We have targeted more accurate platelet count by using one of the best technologies known as platelet fluorescence technology. We are also going to take the complete blood counts towards more completeness by introducing many novel advanced parameters for patient management,” he said.

SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof Ashok Kumar Mahapatra, Dean of IMS and SUM Hospital Prof Gangadhar Sahoo, Medical Superintendent Prof Pusparaj Samantasinhar were present.