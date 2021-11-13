Two con 38 youths of Rs 1.47 crore by posing as Home department officials

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Friday arrested two persons for allegedly impersonating as Home Department officers and cheating 38 job aspirants to the tune of Rs 1.47 crore.

A case in this connection was registered following a complaint filed by one Badal Kumar Raula on Tuesday. The fraudsters are Baikuntha Naik and Bhimsen Moharana. While Baikuntha is unemployed, Bhimsen had retired as a senior grade recorder in Higher Education department.

Badal and 37 other aspirants had appeared for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE), 2013 conducted by Odisha Staff Selection Commission for the post of sub-inspectors of police, sergeant and deputy subedar. The final merit list of the selected candidates was published in December, 2016. However, those who were not selected after appearing for the viva-voce test came to know from sources that several posts were still vacant and OSSC might publish a supplementary list.

They had also approached the State Administrative Tribunal and filed a petition that OSSC was not publishing supplementary list of CPSE-2013 examination despite all the posts not being filled up. However, the Tribunal was abolished in 2019. While approaching many officials for updates on the supplementary list, the victims came in contact with the accused Baikuntha, Bhimsen, and two others who assured them of providing jobs.

Baikuntha impersonated as an assistant section officer of the Home department and Bhimsen as a senior official posted in the same department. Two other accused claimed to have contacts with senior officers of the Home department.

In order to gain the trust of the job aspirants, Baikuntha showed them his fake identity card of assistant section officer in the Home department. The accused collected Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh from each victim on the promise of including their names in the supplementary list of CPSE-2013. They received the money in their accounts and also collected cash from the job aspirants between May, 2020 and November last year.