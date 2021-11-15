Indian Academy of Paediatrics seeks regulation to prevent drug misuse

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) has expressed its concern over misuse and overuse of antibiotics as it has led to a steep rise in antimicrobial resistance impacting planetary health, global economies and stalling of sustainable development.

Paediatricians from across the country who had congregated in the State Capital to attend the 23rd national conference of paediatrics and infectious disease - NCPID 2021 demanded an effective regulation to enforce optimum use and regulation of the sale of antibiotics.

Chairman of the Scientific Committee of NCPID-21 Dr Mrutyunjay Dash said a robust regulation and policy on use of antibiotics apart from a ban on over the counter sale is the need of hour to check misuse, abuse and overuse of drugs. As per the the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur each year killing at least 35,000 people.

Chairperson of the organising committee Dr Asuthosh Mahapatra said antibiotic use contributes to resistance if not guided by authorised practitioners. While around 20 antibiotics are resistant now, only four are effective. Minimising inappropriate antibiotic use is a vital element in the fight against antibiotic resistance, he said.

IAP criticised the government agencies for not maintaining data on the use of antibiotics in the country let alone on the prevalence of antibiotic resistance. The members also appealed people not to force doctors to write antibiotics for treatment of normal infections.

President-elect of Odisha IAP Dr Nilamadhab Jena said repeated and prolonged exposure to antibiotics by natural selection leads to the emergence of resistant strains of bacteria. The mutated strains bypass toxic effects of antibiotics, making them ineffective, which is why everybody should be cautious while consuming the drugs, he warned.

The two-day conference inaugurated by IAP national president Dr Ramesh Kumar on Saturday was attended by 250 eminent paediatricians from different parts of the country. Discussions on latest medical advancements in the field of infectious disease were held.