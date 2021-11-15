Odisha teacher murder case: DIG faces opposition fire for clean chit to Mishra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Sunday, November 14, 2021, came down heavily on Northern Range DIG Deepak Kumar for giving a clean chit to Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra in the Mamita Meher murder case.



Attacking the senior officer for telling the media on Saturday that the police have no information about Mamita’s alleged meeting in Raipur with Mishra and the prime accused Gobinda Sahu and involvement of a third person in the murder case, BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar said Kumar was acting like a spokesperson of the ruling BJD.

“How will the law take its own course with a senior officer giving clean chit to the Minister? The DIG has usurped the role of the court by pronouncing that Mishra has nothing to do with the murder case,” she said. The clarification of the DIG when the matter is sub-judice is uncalled for and a deliberate attempt by the BJD government to derail the investigation, Lekhashree added.

She alleged Kumar is trying to put pressure on the investigating officer of the case by addressing a press conference and giving a clean chit to the Minister. “It has become crystal clear that Mishra as the Home Minister is using all his powers to mislead the investigation. This is precisely the reason the BJP is demanding the Minister’s removal from his constitutional post for a free and fair probe into the case,” she said.

The BJP leader sought to know why the DIG was silent on the alleged sex racket run by Gobinda Sahu in Mahaling College and the frequent visits of some VIPs including the Minister to the institute. Reiterating the demand for the Minister’s ouster, the BJP leader urged that the case be immediately handed over to the CBI.