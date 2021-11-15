STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha teacher murder case: DIG faces opposition fire for clean chit to Mishra

The BJP slammed DIG Deepak Kumar for denying that Mamita met Gobinda and Dibya Shankar Mishra in Raipur

Published: 15th November 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The BJP on Sunday, November 14, 2021, came down heavily on Northern Range DIG Deepak Kumar for giving a clean chit to Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra in the Mamita Meher murder case.

Attacking the senior officer for telling the media on Saturday that the police have no information about Mamita’s alleged meeting in Raipur with Mishra and the prime accused Gobinda Sahu and involvement of a third person in the murder case, BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar said Kumar was acting like a spokesperson of the ruling BJD.

“How will the law take its own course with a senior officer giving clean chit to the Minister? The DIG has usurped the role of the court by pronouncing that Mishra has nothing to do with the murder case,” she said. The clarification of the DIG when the matter is sub-judice is uncalled for and a deliberate attempt by the BJD government to derail the investigation, Lekhashree added.

She alleged Kumar is trying to put pressure on the investigating officer of the case by addressing a press conference and giving a clean chit to the Minister. “It has become crystal clear that Mishra as the Home Minister is using all his powers to mislead the investigation. This is precisely the reason the BJP is demanding the Minister’s removal from his constitutional post for a free and fair probe into the case,” she said.

The BJP leader sought to know why the DIG was silent on the alleged sex racket run by Gobinda Sahu in Mahaling College and the frequent visits of some VIPs including the Minister to the institute. Reiterating the demand for the Minister’s ouster, the BJP leader urged that the case be immediately handed over to the CBI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Northern Range DIG Deepak Kumar Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra Odisha teacher murder case Odisha Mamita Meher murder case
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp