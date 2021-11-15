Our responsibility to take care of children: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: “Though children constitute one-third of population, they are our future and hence it is our responsibility to take care of them,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while virtually dedicating 138 transformed schools in four districts to people on the second day of the 5T School Transformation programme.

The Chief Minister said he wants children of the State to excel in every field be it academics, sports, music or technology. He said youngsters should dream big and have the confidence to face all challenges in life. The school transformation programme is an effort to bridge the gap between students in urban and rural areas.

As many as 100 schools in Keonjhar district, 17 in Bhadrak, 11 in Sonepur and 10 in Boudh were inaugurated by the Chief Minister on the day. With this the total number of transformed schools in the State has gone up to 330 with 50 from Hinjili and Sheragada area.

The Chief Minister said a total of 1,075 schools in the 30 districts of the State have undergone transformation under the programme in the first phase. While 50 schools in Hinjili were dedicated to people in August, the rest 1,025 will be inaugurated by November 24, he added. He said since school education is the most important phase of one’s life, the government has been taking all possible steps to promote the talents of children.

Participating in an interaction session with the Chief Minister, the students of the transformed schools spoke about their experiences on the programme. The Chief Minister said the atmosphere of good private schools have been recreated in village schools through the programme so that students can realise their dreams of becoming doctors and engineers. Referring to the 5T initiative launched by the State government, he said that the school transformation programme is its best example.

Chairperson of Mo School initiative Susmita Bagchi and senior officers of different departments were present on the occasion. 5T secretary VK Pandian coordinated the programme. On the first day of the programme on Thursday, the Chief Minister had dedicated 142 schools.