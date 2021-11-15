Public transport corridor in Bhubaneswar on cards

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Capital will soon have an exclusive public transport corridor where people can access only public transport, informed officials of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) on Sunday.

The corridor will be developed to reduce carbon footprint and promote non-motorised transport (NMT) as its mainstay for urban transport, said an official from the BSCL. The plan of the corridor comprising public transport zones will be worked out soon. The BSCL also organised a cyclothon from KIIT square to Sikharchandi hills to promote non-motorised transport on the day.

The cyclothon which used to be organised in Sishu Bhawan-Ekamra Plaza stretch has been extended to Patia to include all zones of the city under NMT plan, said BSCL CEO Sanjay Kumar Singh. With more than 70 people participating in the event, the rally was an attempt to make the netizens aware of environmental pollution as the National Capital Region (NCR) is facing the worst pollution ever and three of India’s cities are in the list of 10 most polluted cities of the world, BSCL officials said.

They said measures to set up seven electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at major locations of the city have been expedited. More EV charging stations will come up in future, the officials said.