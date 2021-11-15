STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Public transport corridor in Bhubaneswar on cards

The corridor will be developed to reduce carbon footprint and promote non-motorised transport (NMT) as its mainstay for urban transport, said an official from the BSCL.

Published: 15th November 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

The plan of the corridor comprising public transport zones will be worked out soon.

The plan of the corridor comprising public transport zones will be worked out soon.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Capital will soon have an exclusive public transport corridor where people can access only public transport, informed officials of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) on Sunday.

The corridor will be developed to reduce carbon footprint and promote non-motorised transport (NMT) as its mainstay for urban transport, said an official from the BSCL. The plan of the corridor comprising public transport zones will be worked out soon. The BSCL also organised a cyclothon from KIIT square to Sikharchandi hills to promote non-motorised transport on the day.

The cyclothon which used to be organised in Sishu Bhawan-Ekamra Plaza stretch has been extended to Patia to include all zones of the city under NMT plan, said BSCL CEO Sanjay Kumar Singh.  With more than 70 people participating in the event, the rally was an attempt to make the netizens aware of environmental pollution as the National Capital Region (NCR) is facing the worst pollution ever and three of India’s cities are in the list of 10 most polluted cities of the world, BSCL officials said. 

They said measures to set up seven electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at major locations of the city have been expedited. More EV charging stations will come up in future, the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSCL Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited BSCL CEO Sanjay Kumar Singh Bhubaneswar public transport
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp