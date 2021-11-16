Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation intensifies COVID vaccine drive to cover leftouts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State capital has administered over 2.6 million COVID-19 vaccinations, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified its 'Har ghar dastak' drive to reach out to those yet to be inoculated.

As part of the door-to-door campaign launched this month, which focuses more on second dose vaccination, a special team formed by the civic body has covered 1,075 houses and identified 178 unvaccinated households so far.

"The BMC has been aggressively running the 'Har ghar dastak' campaign to ensure no person is left out of the vaccination drive in the city," said BMC Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh who is directly supervising the inoculation drive.

Singh said over 1,600 people are being vaccinated in the city daily and the number will be increased soon to cover all the eligible beneficiaries at the earliest. A total 26,48,813 vaccine doses have been administered to beneficiaries across all age groups in the city till November 14. Of this, a total of 14,00,349 beneficiaries have been given the first dose of the vaccine while 12,48, 464 have received both.

As per BMC data, 8,26,631 people aged between 18 and 44 years have received the first dose while 7, 35, 152 persons in same age group have been fully vaccinated. In the age group of 45 years and above, 4,76,284 beneficiaries have taken the first COVID-19 dose while 4,22,874 are fully vaccinated so far. The beneficiaries also include 56,328 frontline workers of whom 50,534 have taken two doses.

Besides, 33,204 out of 36,106 healthcare workers in the city have also been fully vaccinated. The city, meanwhile, recorded a drop in daily infection count with 72 people testing positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.