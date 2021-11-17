AIIMS-Bhubaneswar mentors Guwahati institute

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has added another feather in its cap by successfully mentoring AIIMS-Guwahati in conducting academic activities and examinations. Led by Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane, AIIMS-Guwahati faculty has been mentored to conduct its first professional examination. The practical examination has been scheduled to start on November 18.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has also successfully mentored new AIIMS at Kalyani (West Bengal) to start its academic programmes. Dr Gitanjali had earlier successfully handled similar responsibilities as the Director (additional charge) for AIIMS-Patna and Kalyani. AIIMS-BBSR Deputy Director Administration PK Ray is in-charge DDA of AIIMS-Guwahati.