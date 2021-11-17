STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar mentors Guwahati institute

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has also successfully mentored new AIIMS at Kalyani (West Bengal) to start its academic programmes.

Published: 17th November 2021 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

AIIMS Bhubaneswar (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has added another feather in its cap by successfully mentoring AIIMS-Guwahati in conducting academic activities and examinations. Led by Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane,  AIIMS-Guwahati faculty has been mentored to conduct its first professional examination. The practical examination has been scheduled to start on November 18.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has also successfully mentored new AIIMS at Kalyani (West Bengal) to start its academic programmes. Dr Gitanjali had earlier successfully handled similar responsibilities as the Director (additional charge) for AIIMS-Patna and Kalyani. AIIMS-BBSR Deputy Director Administration PK Ray is in-charge DDA of AIIMS-Guwahati.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS Bhubaneswar AIIMS Guwahati AIIMS Guwahati mentor
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp