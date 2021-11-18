STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha varsity team to address infertility in Nandankanan animals

The team comprising veterinary doctors of medicine, gynaecology and surgery visited the zoo to check the infertility problem of lioness Radha and others, and off-feed and dullness in pangolins.

Published: 18th November 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

A lion and lioness resting in shade in Shivamogga's Tyavarekoppa Lion and Tiger Safari. (Shimoga Nandan | EPS)

Image of lions used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shimoga Nandan)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH) of OUAT Bhubaneswar has formed a multi-disciplinary health team to address infertility among certain species of wild animals, especially big cats, and encourage conservation breeding of the endangered species.

The team comprising veterinary doctors of medicine, gynaecology and surgery visited the zoo to check the infertility problem of lioness Radha and others, and off-feed and dullness in pangolins.

Zoo sources said Radha, a lioness brought from Bangalore has given birth to cubs only twice in 2015 and 2017, while her sister Rukmini, brought from the same place, has not been able to reproduce in the last 11 years.

Radha’s daughter Kalpana, born in 2015, has also not been able to conceive in the last six years, though lionesses in captivity usually start breeding after four years of age. Two female Indian wolves and two female wild dogs have also not been able to breed even after three years of age.

The zoo has roped in the expert team to ensure that these felines and canines do not lose their reproductive potential which otherwise may hamper zoo’s conservation breeding of endangered species.

Ultrasonography of reproductive tracts of lioness Radha was carried out by the health team on Wednesday, while samples were collected from pangolins and other animals to address their health issues. Zoo deputy director Sanjeet Kumar said if required they may take help of the health team to conduct hormonal therapy of the felines and canines.

As per the NZP’s research the birth rate among herbivorous species in the zoo has remained much higher compared to carnivorous species. An improved birth rate for felines and canines will help the zoo in its animal exchange programme as well as rewilding. ​

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha wildlife Wild animal infertility OUAT Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar zoo Nandankanan
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp