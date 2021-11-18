STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Revision of voters’ list to continue till November 30

Those who have wrong/defective entries in the electoral rolls like name, relation, address or photographs can also apply for modification and correction, he added.

Published: 18th November 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Voters

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, appealed all the citizens who are eligible voters to check their names in the draft electoral roll as possession of an electoral photo identity card (EPIC) does not guarantee an elector to vote during poll. 

Special summary revision of electoral roll-2022 is currently going on, he said, adding that the period of claims and objection has started from November 1 and will continue till November 30. It has January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date. All citizens who are attaining 18 years of age as on January 1, 2022 can apply for getting themselves enrolled as first time voters, the CEO said.

Those who have wrong/defective entries in the electoral rolls like name, relation, address or photographs can also apply for modification and correction, he added.

The CEO said that if due to permanently shifting from the original place for employment or marriage, they want to delete their names from earlier place or if one of the family member who was a voter has died, can apply for deletion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Voters list Electoral roll Changes voter card
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp