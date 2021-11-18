Revision of voters’ list to continue till November 30

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, appealed all the citizens who are eligible voters to check their names in the draft electoral roll as possession of an electoral photo identity card (EPIC) does not guarantee an elector to vote during poll.

Special summary revision of electoral roll-2022 is currently going on, he said, adding that the period of claims and objection has started from November 1 and will continue till November 30. It has January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date. All citizens who are attaining 18 years of age as on January 1, 2022 can apply for getting themselves enrolled as first time voters, the CEO said.

Those who have wrong/defective entries in the electoral rolls like name, relation, address or photographs can also apply for modification and correction, he added.

The CEO said that if due to permanently shifting from the original place for employment or marriage, they want to delete their names from earlier place or if one of the family member who was a voter has died, can apply for deletion.