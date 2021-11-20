348 Bhubaneswar slums to be revamped as ‘Adarsh colonies’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation will set up community toilets, roads and community libraries besides, ensure the supply of water and electricity to 348 slums of the Capital city to turn them into ‘Adarsh Colonies’ under Jaga Mission.

Additional Commissioner Laxmikant Sethi said that work has already been started in 115 slums and the provision of community toilets and other facilities will be developed in these slums on a priority basis by December. Such facilities will be created in the remaining slums in a phased manner, he said.

This apart, BMC officials said, steps are being taken to set up community toilets in each ward to improve the city’s sanitation. The BMC additional commissioner said more public toilets will also come up in the coming days for which a plan is being worked out by the BMC sanitation wing.

The city currently has 75 community toilets, 99 common toilets, 42 e-toilets and 10 bio toilets. Around 22,000 people use these facilities on a daily basis. While most are in working condition, repair work is being carried out on the damaged ones. ​