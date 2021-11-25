Bhubaneswar man lands behind bars for marrying two women

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: High drama was witnessed at the Mancheswar police station on Wednesday with two women accusing a man of marrying both allegedly for monetary gains. The accused Alok Jena, an autorickshaw driver, was dragged into the police station by his first wife and was later arrested.

Jena had married his first wife 14 years back and the couple has two sons. But five years back, he allegedly tied the knot with another woman by claiming that he divorced his first wife. The couple was staying at Salia Sahi.

Jena, however, did not inform his first wife about his second marriage. He then reportedly developed a relationship with a third woman over a month back. Suspecting foul play, his first wife tracked his movements and found out about his second wife. She informed the woman about her marriage to Jena and both of them decided to file a complaint against him at Mancheswar police station.

Accusing him of keeping relationship with multiple women for money, the first wife alleged in her police complaint that Jena and his family members had been harassing her. His second wife also alleged that she had given him a two-wheeler and arranged a loan for him.

On receiving complaints from both the women, two separate cases were registered against Jena. He, however, refuted the allegation of marrying the second woman.