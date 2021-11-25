STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar man lands behind bars for marrying two women

On receiving complaints from both the women, two separate cases were registered against Jena.

Published: 25th November 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: High drama was witnessed at the Mancheswar police station on Wednesday with two women accusing a man of marrying both allegedly for monetary gains. The accused Alok Jena, an autorickshaw driver, was dragged into the police station by his first wife and was later arrested.

Jena had married his first wife 14 years back and the couple has two sons. But five years back, he allegedly tied the knot with another woman by claiming that he divorced his first wife. The couple was staying at Salia Sahi. 

Jena, however, did not inform his first wife about his second marriage. He then reportedly developed a relationship with a third woman over a month back. Suspecting foul play, his first wife tracked his movements and found out about his second wife. She informed the woman about her marriage to Jena and both of them decided to file a complaint against him at Mancheswar police station.

Accusing him of keeping relationship with multiple women for money, the first wife alleged in her police complaint that Jena and his family members had been harassing her. His second wife also alleged that she had given him a two-wheeler and arranged a loan for him.

On receiving complaints from both the women, two separate cases were registered against Jena. He, however, refuted the allegation of marrying the second woman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar police
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp