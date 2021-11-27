Bhubaneswar: Sensor parking for 1,000 cars on Smart Janpath

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The much-needed sensor-based parking facility to ease traffic and check reckless parking on Smart Janpath is ready to be rolled out this month. The facility has been launched on Shishu Bhawan-Master Canteen stretch of Janpath on a pilot basis.

Officials of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) informed on Friday that provision of smart on-street parking under the new system has been made for over 1,000 cars and 550 two-wheelers on the entire Janpath stretch. A total of 1,056 sensors have been installed in the entire parking stretch between Sishu Bhawan square and Vani Vihar to make car parking systematic. Parking of motorcycles will be regulated through cameras.

On an average, over 70,000 passenger vehicles and around 1,300 freight vehicles travel through Master Canteen every day. Similarly, 1.07 lakh passenger vehicles and around 1,800 freight vehicles cross Rajmahal square every day.

A centralised application ‘Mo Parking’ has been developed jointly by the BSCL and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for monitoring and management of the facility on the 5.5 km stretch - a major commercial and institutional hub in the State capital.

The android-based application which will record the timing of the cars during their on-street parking will help officials in real-time monitoring of the parking lot occupancy. The application will also help people view the real-time availability of parking lots and pre-book the same. They will have to make online payments for the purpose. Two agencies - Swikruti SHG and Parichay - will collect the parking fees.

The parking fee for cars will be Rs 20 for the first three hours and Rs 20 for each additional hour. This has been done to discourage parking for a longer period on the stretch. Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Durga Shanker Mishra who reviewed the facility at Janpath in presence of Housing and Urban Development G Mathivathanan, BSCL MD Sanjay Kumar Singh expressed satisfaction over the project.

MANAGING PARKING

Smart on-street parking made for 550 motorcycles on Janpath stretch

People can book parking lots through ‘Mo Parking’ app