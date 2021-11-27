STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Utkal University’s MBA students allege ragging by seniors, outsiders

In aletter to the Vice-Chancellor, they alleged that first year student was asked to kneel down by third semester students and some others were directed by the non-students to address them as 'sir'

Published: 27th November 2021 08:28 AM

The non-students got into the department allegedly with the help of some third semester students.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of first and second year students of Integrated MBA of Utkal University on Friday alleged ragging by seniors and some non-students on the campus. Protesting students gheraoed the Vice-Chancellor (VC) Sabita Acharya and damaged vehicles on the university premises.

In a letter to the VC, they alleged that one first year student was asked to kneel down by third semester students and some others were directed by the non-students to address them as ‘sir’. The incidents took place in their department on Thursday. The non-students got into the department allegedly with the help of some third semester students.

While classes for the five-year Integrated MBA started earlier this month, the students are yet to be provided hostels and they have put up in rented accommodations in the city. The complaint was handed over to the anti-ragging committee of the university. VC Acharya said that preliminary investigation by the anti-ragging committee revealed that it was a case of students rivalry and not ragging. “But since they have submitted a complaint, the anti-ragging committee will decide if the case would be handed over to police or sorted out within the campus.

Admitting to lax security provision at the university gates facilitating movement of outsiders into the campus, PG Council Chairman Prof Basant Mallick said that after the foundation day ceremony of the institution on Saturday, a meeting will be held to further strengthen the security and regulate entry of outsiders. Earlier, the university had decided to only allow students and staff carrying university ID cards into the campus. However, with not many security guards available, the plan was dropped.

