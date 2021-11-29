Criminal nabbed with two guns in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Notorious criminal was nabbed while trying to open fire at a sub-inspector during a raid in the Capital city on Friday. Two guns were seized from the criminal who has been identified as Sampad Kumar Sahoo of Jagatsinghpur district.

On a tip off about two criminals moving suspiciously near Swapneswar temple in the IRC village late on Friday night, SIs Satya Narayan Barik and RN Patra of Nayapalli police station along with the personnel of property offence prevention and detection team rushed to the spot.

Seeing the police, the duo fled on their motorcycle. When the police tried to intercept them, one of the criminals manhandled a constable and escaped. Sampad then took out a pistol and tried to open fire at Barik but the police personnel overpowered him. Police also seized eight ammunition, the motorcycle and a red chilli spray from him.

Sampad was earlier involved in crimes like murder and dacoity in Khurda, Jagatsinghpur and other districts in the State. During interrogation, he revealed that his associate, who managed to escape, had hired him to threaten a businessman in Bhubaneswar.

ACP Sanjeev Satpathy informed that the businessman who was Sampad’s target will be questioned to establish if he has any enmity with the latter’s associate. A case has been registered under various sections of IPC and Arms Act and efforts are on to nab the absconding criminal.