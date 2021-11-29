STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Criminal nabbed with two guns in Bhubaneswar

A Notorious criminal was nabbed while trying to open fire at a sub-inspector during a raid in the Capital city on Friday.

Published: 29th November 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Police

A case has been registered under various sections of IPC and Arms Act and efforts are on to nab the absconding criminal. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Notorious criminal was nabbed while trying to open fire at a sub-inspector during a raid in the Capital city on Friday. Two guns were seized from the criminal who has been identified as Sampad Kumar Sahoo of Jagatsinghpur district.

On a tip off about two criminals moving suspiciously near Swapneswar temple in the IRC village late on Friday night, SIs Satya Narayan Barik and RN Patra of Nayapalli police station along with the personnel of property offence prevention and detection team rushed to the spot.

Seeing the police, the duo fled on their motorcycle. When the police tried to intercept them, one of the criminals  manhandled a constable and escaped. Sampad then took out a pistol and tried to open fire at Barik but the police personnel overpowered him. Police also seized eight ammunition, the motorcycle and a red chilli spray from him.

Sampad was earlier involved in crimes like murder and dacoity in Khurda, Jagatsinghpur and other districts in the State. During interrogation, he revealed that his associate, who managed to escape, had hired him to threaten a businessman in Bhubaneswar.

ACP Sanjeev Satpathy informed that the businessman who was Sampad’s target will be questioned to establish if he has any enmity with the latter’s associate. A case has been registered under various sections of IPC and Arms Act and efforts are on to nab the absconding criminal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Police
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp