Retired RDC Anil Kumar Samal re-appointed CDA Chairman

RDC, Central Division Anil Kumar Samal, who retired on Thursday, has been re-appointed as the Chairman of Cuttack Development Authority.

Published: 01st October 2021

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Central Division Anil Kumar Samal, who retired on Thursday, has been re-appointed as the Chairman of Cuttack Development Authority (CDA). 

Samal has also been allowed to remain Administrator of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) till the council is formed, as per a notification released by the State government on the day. 

Sources said, the main objective of granting extension to Samal is to use his experience by keeping him in-charge of redevelopment work of SCB Medical College and Hospital which is scheduled to be completed by the end of December, 2023.

He will also look after several other developmental works including construction of Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) at Khannagar. 

