Free medical, engineering coaching for ST, SC students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ST and SC Development department on Monday launched Chhatra Protsahan Yojana (CPY) to provide free coaching for medical and engineering entrance examinations to 320 SC and ST students of the State every year.

In order to encourage the students towards higher education and with an intent to identify and nurture the potential ST and SC students from a young age, seven centres of excellence have been set up in the SSD schools where the coaching will be provided.

Students passing out of SSD schools will be selected on the basis of their performance in HSC examination and a selection test. The scheme has been prepared by the department keeping in mind the needs of the students residing in tribal pockets who are unable to realise their potential due to lack of access to better coaching opportunities.

Under the scheme, meritorious ST and SC students will be tapped from Class-X level and through an inclusive approach, the selected students will be imparted coaching in the same environment where they will continue their higher secondary education.

On this occasion, MoUs were signed with the coaching agencies selected for this programme. These agencies will be providing on-site medical and engineering coaching and preparatory training to the selected students in the seven centres of excellence.

Rajya Sabha member Amar Patnaik handed over 200 tablets from the MPLAD funds for the students who will be undertaking the programme. The tablets will provide digital learning to the students and help them remain connected with their tutors even when they are at homes.

Further, it will also allow them to access online resource material. The students selected this year will prepare for the entrance exams in 2023. At present, the department is running 62 higher secondary schools in 14 districts. Every year more than 30,000 ST and SC students appear in the annual HSC examination.