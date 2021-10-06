STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar civic body order on social gatherings raises eyebrows  

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation's fresh order caps the maximum number of participants at social functions to 50.

Published: 06th October 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the BMC has utterly failed in controlling crowds at markets and shopping malls, its fresh order capping the maximum number of participants at social functions to 50 has raised hackles among the public. 

Disappointed with the order, members of the hospitality industry in the city have urged the State government to explain the logic behind such a move at a time when everything else has been thrown up. Why is there no uniformity in measures to control crowds if the Covid situation is likely to worsen during winter, they asked.

Director of Hotel Crown Debasish Patnaik said the order comes at a time when the hospitality industry, which was badly hit for nearly one and half year by the pandemic, is planning to get business from the festive season and social events. Earlier in the day, members of the wedding industry including tent owners and band parties gheraoed the BMC office seeking immediate revocation of the order. 

The civic body on Monday informed that the order will remain in force till October 31. Meanwhile, it announced restrictions on the observance of Mahalaya. As per the order, ‘Brahmana Bhojan’ and all other rituals relating to Mahalaya will be prohibited at Bindusagar lake.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC Bhubaneswar Covid restrictions Bindusagar lake
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp