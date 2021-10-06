STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Urban development panel seeks plan to improve drainage systems in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack  

It will submit a proposal to the government to either cover open drains or erect 10-ft-high nets on both sides in the Twin City.

Published: 06th October 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

The BMC has identified 75 vulnerable points in the entire city.

The BMC has identified 75 vulnerable points in the entire city.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly standing committee on Housing and Urban Development department on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, asked the State government to prepare a comprehensive master plan to resolve the issues of waterlogging and drainage systems during the monsoon in the Twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Officials of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had a horrid time as legislators belonging to both the ruling BJD and Opposition Congress wanted to know the reasons behind the continued waterlogging at some places of the two cities for years together despite expenditure of huge funds to correct the situation.

It was decided that teams from the House committee headed by chairman Prafulla Samal will visit different vulnerable points identified by the BMC before submitting a proposal to the State government to allocate additional funds to either cover the open drains or erect 10-ft-high nets on both sides of the drains.

Former mayor of BMC and BJD MLA from Bhubaneswar central constituency Anant Narayan Jena said that the process will start soon with the House committee members visiting selected vulnerable points to assess the work started by the BMC. He said that the BMC has identified 75 vulnerable points in the entire city.

Chairman of the panel Samal said that encroachment over drains in the two cities will be removed immediately. Besides, the issue of drains passing through private land will also have to be resolved. He said that the committee asked different departments including water resources, works and urban development to maintain coordination for completion of work in time.

Congress MLA from Cuttack-Barabati constituency Mohammad Moquim said it was decided that drain work undertaken with JICA assistance will be expedited in Cuttack. It was decided that the box drain work in Cuttack city will be completed in November and a detailed project report for several other drains will be submitted soon. “Thorough discussion was held on the drainage system of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. The BMC and CMC authorities placed detailed plans for improvement of the drainage system,” he added.

Samal said that another meeting of the committee will be held after the submission of a comprehensive plan by the State government for improvement of the drainage system and tackling waterlogging in the two cities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMC Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation CMC Cuttack Municipal Corporation Bhubaneswar Cuttack waterlogging drains Housing and Urban Development department
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp