Vegetable prices shoot up in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As if the abnormally high prices of fuel, grocery and other essential items were not enough, soaring prices of vegetables in the city have added to the consumers’ woes. The prices of most vegetables have shot up by Rs 20-40 per kg in the last one week. General secretary of Kuberpuri Byabasayi Sangh, Shakti Shankar Mishra attributed the sharp rise in the price of vegetables to a massive demand-supply gap.

“The extended monsoon rains across the State in September due to back-to-back low pressures in the Bay of Bengal caused extensive damage to standing crops. This apart, rise in transportation cost too pushed the price of vegetables sources from other states,” he said.

Locally procured vegetables like brinjal, pointed gourd, ridge gourd, bitter gourd, ladies’ finger, cowpea and pumpkin have witnessed a marked increase in their prices. Brinjal, the most common vegetable used in households, is selling at Rs 50-60 a kg in the retail markets of the State capital against Rs 30-40 per kg a couple of days back. The price of locally grown cauliflower has remained unchanged despite damage due to rains to the crop. Medium sized cauliflower is being sold at Rs 40-50 a piece.

The cost of ridge gourd has doubled from Rs 40 to Rs 80 a kg. Similarly, the price of okra (ladyfinger) has jumped from Rs 40 to Rs 60 per kg while cowpea has become costlier by Rs 20 a kg. It was available at Rs 60 a week back. The price of beans has seen a sharp increase of Rs 40 a kg. The vegetable which is sourced mostly from Karnataka, is being sold for Rs 120 per kg against Rs 80 per kg last week.

The price of tomato, another popular vegetable, too has doubled. It was selling at Rs 20-30 a kg a few days back and its price on Tuesday price rose to Rs 50 a kg. Karnataka is the major supplier of tomato and cabbage.The only saving grace is that the prices of potato and onion remain mostly unchanged. While potato is selling at Rs 18-20 a kg, the price of onion has seen a marginal increase from Rs 30 to Rs 35 a kg.

