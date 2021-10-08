STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police drive to dispose of unclaimed two-wheelers in Bhubaneswar

In the first phase of the drive, as many as 22 motorcycles including one kept at a police station since 2015, were handed over to their owners at the DCP’s office on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Police said in cases where the two-wheelers cannot be disposed of due to legal hassles, their owners will be contacted.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police have launched a special drive to dispose of over 2,000 unclaimed two-wheelers that are rusting away at police stations across the State Capital for the last several years. The police have recently made a database of such two-wheelers kept at police stations. “A special drive has been launched to account for each and every two-wheeler, to identify their owners, in which case/incident the vehicles were brought to the police stations and why they have not been disposed of,” Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash told TNIE. 

In the first phase of the drive, as many as 22 motorcycles including one kept at a police station since 2015, were handed over to their owners at the DCP’s office on Thursday, October 7, 2021. The vehicles were kept on the premises of Jatni, Khandagiri and Badagada police station. Police said in cases where the two-wheelers cannot be disposed of due to legal hassles, their owners will be contacted and instructed to obtain an order from the court for the release of their vehicles.

“We will request Twin City Police Commissioner SK Priyadarshi to auction two-wheelers whose records are not available with us,” said Dash. In many instances, the owners of stolen two-wheelers are not keen to get their vehicles after they obtain the insurance amount. The DCP appealed to the insurance companies to contact them and check their database to find out whether they have settled the claims of any two-wheelers lying at the police stations so that they can take back such vehicles.

