Pradhan writes to Naveen on PM SVAMITVA scheme

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for expeditious implementation of the PM SVAMITVA, a Central scheme for mapping land parcels in rural areas to provide property rights to households, in the State.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Pradhan said PM SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) is a reformative step towards establishment of clear ownership rights of landed property to residents of rural households.

“As you are aware, there are many inhabited villages in Odisha where survey of land has not been done yet. As a result, many owners of property in rural areas of the State do not have requisite legal documentation for their property,” the letter said.

Stating that the SVAMITVA was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24, 2020 as a Central sector scheme, Pradhan said it has multiple benefits for the citizens as well as the administration.

It will ensure financial stability to citizens in rural areas by enabling them to use their property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits.

Determination of property tax will also accrue to the State exchequer. Creation of accurate land records will be used for rural planning and reducing property related disputes.

“Creation of survey infrastructure and GIS maps can be leveraged in times of disaster management which is particularly beneficial for flood and cyclone prone states like Odisha,” Pradhan said.

Preparation of better-quality Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) by making use of GIS maps will achieve comprehensive village level planning.

“I understand that the Odisha government has signed an MoU with Survey of India in February, 2021 and implementation on a pilot basis is in progress in Rayagada. The swiftness with which State Revenue and Rural Development departments act is critical to the effective and fast implementation of the project,” he said.

The activities need to be ramped up and the State needs to permit the Continuous Operating Reference Stations (CORS) expeditiously in order to facilitate the survey, Pradhan added.

64 new OAVs to come up by June next

BHUBANESWAR: Construction of 64 more Odisha Adarsha Vidyalays (OAVs) in the State will be completed by June 2022.

A deadline to this effect was set by School and Mass Education (SME) secretary Satyabrata Sahu at a meeting held recently.

Sahu asked the officials concerned to focus on Biridi, Astaranga and Jharabandha blocks where the OAV work is yet to start.

He also expressed displeasure over delay in finalisation of land for the school in Nuagaon block of Nayagarh district.

Currently, OAVs have been set up in 250 blocks and the State government wants to make these schools operational in all blocks from 2022-23 academic session.