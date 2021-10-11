Puja Organisers sweeten festivities amid restrictions in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite restrictions on Durga Puja celebrations this year, organisers in the State Capital are trying their best to make the festival special.

From offering 7,000 ladoos to the Goddess and pre-booking of prasad to offering 1,008 ‘Yagna Ahuti’ on the day of Dussehra for the wellbeing of mankind, puja committees are doing everything but not without compliance to the guidelines.

The Old Station Bazaar Puja Committee is making 7,000 ladoos that will be used as offering to Goddess Durga and distributed among devotees.

Puja committee secretary Dipak Kumar Jena said as public darshan at the pandals is restricted, the ladoos will be packed and distributed among devotees of the locality at their doorsteps in adherence to Covid-19 protocol.

The Saheed Nagar Puja Samiti, on the other hand, has made arrangements of pre-booking of prasad. Samiti secretary Narayan Mohapatra said special arrangements have been made for delivery of prasad between October 12 and 15 through advance booking on mobile numbers - 09668828953 and 9437269676. He said the prasad will be prepared by professional cooks hygienically and delivered in sanitised carriers.

President of Byabasahi Sangh Puja Committee at Ravi Talkies Square Sangram Keshari Sahu said like previous year, the organisers have decided to offer 1,008 Yagna Ahuti on the day of Dussehra on October 15 to seek blessings of Devi Maa for all.

This apart, a few puja committees including Saheed Nagar, have decided to live stream the rituals between October 11 and 15 on YouTube and Facebook.