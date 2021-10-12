STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deliberations on PR at XIMB’s Communique

Managing Partner at Ogilvy Mudassar Hossain during the event highlighted the significance of human touch and how human values can impact PR.

Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The eighth edition of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB)’s annual media conclave Communiqué was organised in the city recently to deliberate on ‘Domino Effect PR: Communication at the hands of the masses’ to build a stronger PR base and brand in the eyes of the masses. 

Experts during the event, organised by IlluminatiX - the media and Public Relations (PR) Cell of XIMB, shared their take on the crucial role of PR, how brands form a part of the larger conversation and how they strategise in communicating personal stories to their consumers.

They spoke on how any information released to the world can create ripples and just like a well-arranged set of dominoes, lead to a chain reaction that could alter the landscape of media and PR.

The speakers- prominent names from the media and business industries, enlightened the audience on the importance of leveraging data, research and contemplating PR metrics to contribute to PR campaigns’ successes and brand building.

Director of Adfactors and PR communication consultant Samir Kapur who spoke about PR’s role in the modern world and how technology has helped revolutionise it, put forth his ideas on how PR matters more than ever.

He asked the new-age managers to understand that the control era is gone and emphasis should be laid on mass management for the success of PR campaign.

He mentioned that the power of ideas and story creation reflects on the products of a company. Head of Brand and Communication of Burger King Corporation Prashant Sukhwani shared his observations on domino effect in PR and ways to deal with challenges.

