Sasthi puja begins sans devotees in Bhubaneswar

In Bhubaneswar too, the puja began sans the usual fanfare owing to COVID-19 restrictions for the second year in a row.

Published: 12th October 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Preparations for Sasthi rituals underway at Rasulgarh puja pandal.

Preparations for Sasthi rituals underway at Rasulgarh puja pandal. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: In the State Capital too, the puja began sans the usual fanfare owing to Covid-19 restrictions for the second year in a row.

The ‘Sasthi’ rituals were carried out at the pandals with strict compliance to safety guidelines. ‘Chakhyu Daan’, a ritual of inviting the Goddess to earth by drawing her eyes on the idol at major pandals including Jharpada and Saheed Nagar, will be performed by Tuesday noon.

Even as darshan of the Goddess is allowed after the ritual, this year owing to restrictions, the pandals have been covered from all sides to keep devotees at bay. 

The rituals on the day were carried in the presence of seven members including priests as mandated by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, said Saheed Nagar Puja Samiti secretary Narayan Mohapatra.

Police personnel were deployed outside puja mandaps at Jharpada, Bomikhal, Rasulgarh, Saheed Nagar, Baramunda, Nayapalli, Station Bazar and other places to prevent devotees from crowding the areas. Puja committees also engaged their volunteers for the purpose.

The Commissionerate Police has deployed around 20 platoons of police force to control the evening crowd while 13 enforcement teams of the city police and BMC visited market places on the day to ensure closure of shops before commencement of the night curfew at 8 pm. Enforcement teams also carried out surprise checks at pandals and market areas.

