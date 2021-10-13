STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OARC launches 'One Rupee Arthritis Clinic' in Bhubaneswar

The OARC on the day also organised an awareness rally called ‘A walk for arthritis’, with strict compliance to Covid in which around 50 people participated.

Published: 13th October 2021

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City-based Odisha Arthritis and Rheumatology Centre (OARC) in association with Odisha Arthritis and Rheumatology Foundation Trust (OARFT) launched ‘One Rupee Arthritis Clinic’ on its premises here on Tuesday.

The initiative of OARC launched on the occasion of World Arthritis Day is a part of its corporate social responsibility. Patients from low-income group can avail consultation at the facility by paying Rs 1 only, said OARC medical director Dr Jyoti Ranjan Parida.

He said a large number of people belonging to below poverty line category, who are deprived of access to super-specialty healthcare undergo a lot of pain and which leads to deformity and disability owing to  absence of timely diagnosis of arthritis.

“Our clinic will run on the first Thursday of every month when hundreds of such underprivileged patients will be provided consultation at Rs 1,” Dr Parida said.

He said Arthritis has evolved as a major health problem in the society and delay in proper diagnosis and treatment of the disease could lead to permanent damage and disability.

Sambad Group editor Soumya Ranjan Patnak joined the inaugural event along with RMRC Director Dr Sanghamitra Pati, National Secretary of Lok Sevak Mandal Prabhas Acharya and others.

