Bhubaneswar and Cuttack bid adieu to Mother Goddess

Published: 17th October 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

An idol of Goddess Durga being immersed in an artificial pond on the bank of Kuakhai, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

An idol of Goddess Durga being immersed in an artificial pond on the bank of Kuakhai, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a muted celebration, the five-day Durga Puja in Twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack came to an end with the customary idol immersion in a low-key manner.

Amid restrictions imposed by the Commissionerate Police, the idols were taken to the temporary ponds created by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

In Bhubaneswar, idols were immersed at the banks of Kuakhai. Two more ponds had also been set up near Tankapani road and the Daya river bank.

​The temporary immersion ponds and approach roads were created as per the stipulations laid down by the Central Pollution Control Board. The CMC had also created six artificial immersion ponds for the purpose. 

