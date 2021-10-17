Bhubaneswar and Cuttack bid adieu to Mother Goddess

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a muted celebration, the five-day Durga Puja in Twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack came to an end with the customary idol immersion in a low-key manner.

Amid restrictions imposed by the Commissionerate Police, the idols were taken to the temporary ponds created by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

In Bhubaneswar, idols were immersed at the banks of Kuakhai. Two more ponds had also been set up near Tankapani road and the Daya river bank.

​The temporary immersion ponds and approach roads were created as per the stipulations laid down by the Central Pollution Control Board. The CMC had also created six artificial immersion ponds for the purpose.