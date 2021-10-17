STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar to Jaipur direct flights from November, Goa in December: Civil Aviation Ministry

In response to a recent letter from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia said IndiGo airline will operate three flights in a week on the Bhubaneswar-Jaipur route.

Published: 17th October 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday announced, direct flight services between Bhubaneswar and Jaipur in Rajasthan would commence from November 2, this year. Daily direct flights will also operate between Bhubaneswar and Goa from December. 

In response to a recent letter from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Scindia said IndiGo airline will operate three flights in a week on the Bhubaneswar-Jaipur route. “I hope that the connectivity between Temple City Bhubaneswar and Pink City Jaipur would not only enhance tourist footfall but would also provide a boost to economic activities in both the states,” Scindia said.

The State government, which has been demanding direct flight services on the route to attract tourists to the eastern state, has also extended initial incentive to the airline for commencement of the flight operation. The State government will provide Rs 75,000 per round trip to the airliner. Flights will operate on three days - Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday - per week.

“Direct flight between Bhubaneswar and Jaipur, Rajasthan is commencing from November 2 with financial support from Odisha government. The State government will provide Rs 75,000 per round trip to @IndiGo6E for initiating direct flight which will further strengthen air connectivity and boost tourism,” tweeted the office of the Chief Minister.

Pradhan had on September 17 written to Scindia seeking his intervention to commence flight services between the two cities. While Odisha is famous for Srimandir in Puri, Shekawati area of Rajasthan comprising Churu, Sikar, and Jhunjunu is the top industrial and spiritual belt. Tourists as well as devotees of the two states are facing problems due to lack of direct flight connectivity between Bhubaneswar and Jaipur, Pradhan said.

In another development, Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) Pravat Ranjan Beuria informed that ahead of the New Year, daily direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Goa will commence in December. IndiGo airlines will carry out the operations and its flight will depart daily from BPIA at 10.30 pm and the return flight is scheduled at 1.35 am. “There was a demand to start direct flight operations to Goa and Jaipur. Currently, 33 flights are operating in BPIA daily,” Beuria said.

