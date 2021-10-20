STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Covid-19: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation bans public congregation for fests

While the numbers are going down in the other parts of Odisha, Bhubaneswar continues to have a high daily infection count.

Published: 20th October 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

A priest performing Laxmi Puja rituals at a pandal in Bhubaneswar.

A priest performing Laxmi Puja rituals at a pandal in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  After a low key Durga Puja, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for the other festivals that will be observed till November  in its bid to curb transmission of Covid-19 in the Capital City.

While the numbers are going down in the other parts of the State, Bhubaneswar continues to have a high daily infection count. In its notification, the BMC stated that there will be restrictions on congregation of Kartika Brata ‘habishyalis’ in temples during the month of Kartika. No congregation will be allowed at Bindu Sagar, river ghats and other water bodies on the occasion of Kartika Purnima and Boita Bandana.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh stated that Laxmi puja and Kali puja will be conducted in indoor like condition only for observance of rituals without any public participation, pomp and grandeur. Like Durga puja, the idol size will  be less than 4 feet.

The mandaps or pandals will also be covered from all sides and there will be a ban on public darshan.
As per the guidelines, during the puja period there will be no religious procession of any kind or musical or entertainment programme by the puja committees, clubs, or public.

There will also be no immersion procession by the organisers. The idols if required will be immersed in the artificial ponds to be created by BMC for the purpose. The State capital reported 194 cases against 183 recoveries in the last 24 hours pushing the active case tally of the city to 3,561. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Covid-19
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp