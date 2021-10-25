STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fine for flouting ticket rule in Nandankanan Zoological Park

The zoo has also warned the licensees that their licence to provide service on its premises will be cancelled if such violations are recorded more than thrice. 

Nandankanan Zoological Park.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) has warned that hefty penalty will be imposed on licensees found selling tickets of Battery Operated Vehicle (BOV), safari bus and boat ride after scheduled time on a day. 

As the zoo  usually remains open from 8 am to 5 pm in winter and 7.30 am to 5.30 pm during summer, the timing has been revised for 8 am to 4.30 pm for purchase of entry ticket, 8 am to 4 pm for BOV ticket, 8.30 am to 4.15 pm for safari ticket, 8am to 4.30 pm for boating service and 8 am to 4.30 pm for toy train service. 

“If complaint is received that any licensee has sold tickets to visitors beyond the scheduled time of 4.30 pm causing inconvenience to the visitors, Rs 5,000 fine will be imposed. On report of three or more  such violations, the zoo authorities may also take measures to cancel the licence of the erring agency,” said a senior official. 

