Drivers bring Bhubaneswar to a halt, cops clueless

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Defying the government guidelines for ban on large gatherings of any kind due to Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of drivers laid seige to the State Capital on Friday to press for their demands even as Bhubaneswar Police remained clueless about their movement.

Drivers under the banner of Odisha Drivers Mahasangh took out a massive padayatra demanding government to declare them as Covid warriors and also extend minimum wages, pension and insurance cover to them. They trooped into the City through various entry points, leaving the Commissionerate Police at its wit’s end.

While this was in complete breach of the Covid guidelines, commuters on the NH-16 and Janpath had to face a harrowing time as drivers from across several districts joined the padayatra that started from Palasuni towards Naveen Nivas.

Police, however, stopped them from marching further from Station Square following which, the agitators staged a dharna at Mahatma Gandhi Marg. Security was also tightened near the Chief Minister’s residence to avoid any unpleasant situation during the mass rally.

Commissionerate Police confirmed that no permission was sought by the agitators for taking out the massive padayatra. While the association claimed that 50,000 drivers had taken part in the padayatra in Bhubaneswar, police put the number within 1,500-2,000. “Curbs on social, religious and political gatherings are continuing in the State as per the government’s Covid-19 guidelines. We are looking into the matter and action will be taken accordingly,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash. ​

The outfit said even during the lockdowns and shutdowns, transport service continued and many drivers lost their lives to coronavirus while being on the line of duty but the State government did not declare them Covid warriors. “Though we worked as frontline workers, no financial support was extended to us unlike other Covid warriors,” alleged Chaitan Pradhan, a member of the Mahasangh.

Apart from seeking recognition as Covid warriors, the Mahasangh members demanded a minimum remuneration of Rs 15,000 to drivers of light vehicles and Rs 20,000 to heavy vehicles. They also sought a monthly pension after 55 years of age, an insurance cover of Rs 20 lakh, Rs 5 lakh under affordable housing scheme, roadside restrooms and parking facility, and extension of validity of their driving license in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have also urged the government to make a provision of Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to the families of drivers who die or sustain critical injuries in accidents,” said Chaitan.The Mahasangh alleged that the drivers were forced to launch the padayatra a week back after the State government failed to consider the grievances that they had placed before the district administrations on Drivers’ Day on September 1. Later in the day, the State government agreed to consider some of their demands including insurance and pension.

Head of the Mahasangh Prasanta Menduli said they called off their agitation after getting assurance from trade union leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subash Singh and Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das that some of their grievances will be taken up for consideration on November 15.He said the government has also agreed to consider their proposals of affordable housing and education for their children and establishing restrooms and parking facilities for them at every 50 km distance.