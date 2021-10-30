STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Voters of 5 new mouzas to vote in urban polls to BMC

As per norms, a corporation having population in the range of 6 lakh to 12 lakh may have a maximum of 79 wards.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS decks have been cleared for the urban local body (ULB) polls in the State, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched its ward delimitation exercise as per the direction of Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department.Voters of five new mouzas will be allowed to exercise their franchise in the urban polls to BMC which is likely to take place after three-tier panchayat elections.

The mouzas are Patrapada, Bhagabanpur, Subudhipur, Paikarapur and Shankarpur. These mouzas of Bhubaneswar block were brought under BMC jurisdiction after 2014 and will be taking part in the ULB polls of the Capital city for the first time. A BMC official said a decision is yet to be taken if new wards will be created this time. He added that as these mouzas do not have adequate population for creation of new wards, the corporation is planning to merge them with the nearby wards.

As per norms, a corporation having population in the range of 6 lakh to 12 lakh may have a maximum of 79 wards. The civic body, where polls are likely to be carried out as per the 2011 census that pegs the population at around 8 lakh, has 67 wards. The H&UD department has asked three corporations - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur - to submit information on delimitation and reservation of seats at ward level by November 15.

