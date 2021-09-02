STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
German envoy unveils digital learning centre in Bhubaneswar

German Ambassador Walter J Lindner and Humara Bachpan Trust founder Dharitri Patnaik at the OUAT farm gate slum in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ambassador of Germany to India, HE Walter J Lindner inaugurated a digital learning centre, set up by Humara Bachapan Trust at the OUAT farm gate slum in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.
Lindner, who is on a four-day visit to Odisha, arrived at Bhubaneswar on the day.

Prior to inaugurating the digital learning centre, the German Ambassador interacted with women entrepreneurs and adolescent girls of the slum who shared their aspirations and future goals. Students Mamali Sahoo and Pranati Sahoo, who were provided skill training by the trust, told Lindner that they want to become loco pilot and IAS officer respectively. 

Finding their stories inspiring, he said the women and girls of the community have set an example by aspiring for the best and breaking the stereotypes. “I have the deepest respect and I leave this place with heartfelt regards for all who are present here. I can see what you have achieved here, with these difficult conditions. Be strong and continue doing so,” he said.

The digital learning centre aims at providing access to the online platform to both children and youths of the slum to continue their education during the pandemic. He also visited ‘Ama Adda’ which is a playing and learning centre for the slum children, also set up by the trust in the slum.

Founder chairperson of Humara Bachpan Trust Dharitri Patnaik spoke about various measures taken up by the trust to build the skills of the women, children and adolescents of the slum.Among others, First Secretary (Political) Sarah Hasselbarth, Additional Commissioner of BMC Laxmikanta Sethi were present. 

