STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Iconic model school to come up on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar

The school will have provision of providing specialised coaching and career guidance to students passing out of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) across the State.

Published: 02nd September 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking forward its mission to impart quality education in English medium to students residing in remote areas, the State government has planned to set up an ‘Iconic Adarsha Vidyalaya’ on the outskirts of the State capital. 

The school will have provision of providing specialised coaching and career guidance to students passing out of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) across the State.  Sources said the foundation of the project is likely to be laid on Teachers’ Day (September 5). The School and Mass Education department will invest `100 crore in the project which will be constructed by Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OBCC). Meritorious students passing out from OAVs across the State will be enrolled in class XI and XII in the school for which the State government will finalise the criteria and modalities soon. The student strength of the school will be 500 - 250 each for class XI and XII. 

To be built over 25 acre land, the modern english medium school will have all amenities including provision of coaching for the National Defence Academy (NDA) as well as other national level competitive examinations. Students will also be provided career guidance based on their interest.  A meeting to go ahead with the project had been convened recently by authorities of the School and Mass Education department and the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) - a statutory body that establishes, operates and manages OAVs in the State. Sources said the State government plans to complete construction of the project within a year or two.

The school, however, is likely to start functioning in a rented accommodation till the project work is complete.  Apart from the Iconic Adarsha Vidyalaya, the government is mulling to make OAVs functional in all blocks of the State by 2022-23 academic session. Currently, the OAVs have been set up in 250 blocks. Steps are being taken to make the remaining OAVs operational from the next academic session, said an official. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar school
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp